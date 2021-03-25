eating contest

Pennsylvania man wins Cheesesteak Bowl by eating 2-foot sandwich in 1:34

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A massive two-foot-long cheesesteak was the highlight of a big, but socially distant contest in Broomall, Delaware County.

Delco Steaks on West Chester Pike celebrated National Cheesesteak Day on Wednesday with its Cheesesteak Bowl.

More than 40 contestants battled it out, each chowing down on 'The Delco' cheesesteak which has one-and-a-half pounds of meat.



One contestant finished before all the others: 38-year-old Dan Kennedy of West Decatur, Pennsylvania.

Kennedy devoured The Delco in 1:34 to win it all. He had already eaten his first 'Delco' in 1:39 during the qualifying round.

He won a championship belt and an all-expense paid trip to Cancun.

The Cheesesteak Bowl was held at the Splash Swim Club in Marple. Former Philadelphia Eagle Brent Celek served as commissioner of the event.

Delco Steaks also donating a portion of the contest's proceeds to the charity Coaches vs. Cancer.

