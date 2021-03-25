Pennsylvania man wins Cheesesteak Bowl by eating 2-foot sandwich in 1:34

Delco Steaks on West Chester Pike celebrated National Cheesesteak Day on Wednesday with its Cheesesteak Bowl.
More than 40 contestants battled it out, each chowing down on 'The Delco' cheesesteak which has one-and-a-half pounds of meat.
One contestant finished before all the others: 38-year-old Dan Kennedy of West Decatur, Pennsylvania.
SEE ALSO: What makes a cheesesteak a cheesesteak?
Kennedy devoured The Delco in 1:34 to win it all. He had already eaten his first 'Delco' in 1:39 during the qualifying round.
He won a championship belt and an all-expense paid trip to Cancun.
The Cheesesteak Bowl was held at the Splash Swim Club in Marple. Former Philadelphia Eagle Brent Celek served as commissioner of the event.
Delco Steaks also donating a portion of the contest's proceeds to the charity Coaches vs. Cancer.
SEE ALSO: This 3-pound cheesesteak is arguably the best Philly cheesesteak around