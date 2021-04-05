Pa. congresswoman highlights threat spotted lanternflies pose to beer, wine industry

Representative Chrissy Houlahan visited Braeloch Brewing in Kennett Square on Monday to highlight the damage done to businesses by the bug.
The spotted lanternfly likes "hops," a key ingredient in beer. And they like grapes, as well, which could have a big impact on wine production.
"When spotted lanternflies are feeding on grapevines, we are seeing a reduction in yield, we are seeing a reduction in fruit quality, and in some cases we are seeing complete vine death," said Houlahan.
Many grape growers say that spotted lanternflies are causing them to rethink their future in the industry.
Representative Houlahan is heading up a bipartisan effort to eradicate the invasive species.
Residents are reminded to squish spotted lanternflies to prevent them from spreading.