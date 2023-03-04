Looking for a last-minute trip? Spring break travel is booking up

Maureen Rennie, president of A Premier Travel Agency in Springfield, said she has been booking all kinds of spring break trips for the last several months.

According to AAA, international travel bookings are up 30% compared to spring break last year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It has obviously been a mild winter, but things are about to heat up even more at Philadelphia International Airport thanks to spring break travel.

"We're working seven days a week. It's great. Flights are full, resorts are full," said Rennie.

She says families during this spring break are primarily heading to Europe.

"They weren't allowed to go for so long with the pandemic, so now Europe's open. You don't need a test to go to those places. You don't need a test to come back to the United States," said Rennie.

She said if you were thinking about booking a last-minute trip for this year, you're going to pay extra.

"It's going to be expensive...instead of spending $400 to $600 a person in airfare I just quoted a price today that was $1,200 just for the airfare," said Rennie

"It was definitely more expensive on average than I've seen in years past going home for spring break," said Sam Rene, a University of Pennsylvania who is flying home to Los Angeles.

Joe Hochberg said he's heard from several friends they're taking a trip for spring break.

"Yeah I was just talking to one of my friends, he's going to Europe. A lot of people are going to the Caribbean," said Rene.

With demand for travel clearly going up, the experts are saying you need to start thinking ahead if you want better deals.

"Especially with Europe, that is huge this summer. But you're going to see that with every destination, especially holidays, and when the children are off from school," said Rennie.