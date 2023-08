A driver was injured in a crash early Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section.

Driver injured after car crashes into building, overturns in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was injured in a crash early Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section.

According to police, the crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. on Ridge Avenue and Spring Garden Street.

The driver lost control and slammed into the side of a building.

The car ended up overturned on the sidewalk.

Police said the driver was pinned under the car and suffered multiple injuries.

The driver was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.