Man arrested after gunfire erupts during argument at Berks County party

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Ke'Sean Williams in connection with the shooting.

Monday, March 11, 2024
One man is recovering from gunfire that broke out during a party in a Berks County neighborhood late last week.

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One man is recovering from gunfire that broke out during a party in a Berks County neighborhood late last week.

It happened on West Lawn Avenue in Spring Township on Friday night.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg but is expected to be okay.

Police believe the shooting erupted when two groups of men got into an argument.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Ke'Sean Williams in connection with the shooting.

