Construction at St. Joseph's University to cause periodic traffic stoppages on City Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Commuters are being warned about road work happening on the Main Line this week.

Planned construction on the dormitories at St. Joseph's University is set to begin on City Avenue in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township.

Starting Wednesday through March 27, drivers can expect periodic weekday traffic stoppages between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The work will impact City Avenue between Cardinal Avenue and Lapsey Lane, as well as between Cardinal Avenue and 59th Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas due to expected backups and delays.

