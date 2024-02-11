WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Construction at St. Joseph's University to cause periodic traffic stoppages on City Avenue

Drivers can expect periodic weekday traffic stoppages between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, February 11, 2024 11:41PM
Construction at St. Joseph's University to cause periodic traffic stoppages on City Avenue
Construction at St. Joseph's University to cause periodic traffic stoppages on City Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Commuters are being warned about road work happening on the Main Line this week.

Planned construction on the dormitories at St. Joseph's University is set to begin on City Avenue in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township.

Starting Wednesday through March 27, drivers can expect periodic weekday traffic stoppages between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The work will impact City Avenue between Cardinal Avenue and Lapsey Lane, as well as between Cardinal Avenue and 59th Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas due to expected backups and delays.

Drivers can also use 6abc's Traffic Map for the latest road conditions.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW