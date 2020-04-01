Pennsylvania nurse puts retirement on hold to take down coronavirus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6066085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The coronavirus is spreading, what does Covid-19 do to your body?

LANGHORNE Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In the age of coronavirus, nurses are the underappreciated heroes, and yet, they're still on their job. One nurse practitioner is even postponing her retirement to fight in what she calls, the "war with the invisible enemy.""Even we are scared but we try to lift up the community," said nurse practitioner Anitha George.She and Sibi Matthew operate the ProHealth Leaders clinic in Philadelphia's Bustleton section. Lately, they've been inundated testing people for COVID-19."And at the same time, we don't want to carry something to our home either, so its a very stressful time for us," said Matthew.During this crisis, they are on the front lines, face to face in the danger zone with one of the most volatile viruses the world has ever seen."I have two weapons, my daily prayer and also my rosary," said Bridget Vincent.After more than 40 years as a nurse practitioner, Vincent was set to retire next month from St. Mary Medical Center. But she says she can't leave now."It's not time to go," said Vincent."Why not?" asked reporter Dann Cuellar."Well, this is the time they need people like us," said Vincent.She says we are at war and a soldier doesn't leave her colleagues in the middle of a war."This is a war with the invisible enemy. It's all hands on deck and that's why I'm not gonna retire right now," she said.Outside, St. Mary Medical Center someone posted a large sign that reads, doctors, nurses, staff, thank you for your bravery, #HealthcareHeroes.Vincent says she's doing it for the patients and their families who are not allowed to go in to visit to help curb the spread of the virus."It is really scary for the patients as well as the families and we are the only ones to comfort them and stay with them," said Vincent."Personally, I love to serve the community, even under the most difficult situations," said Anitha George. "That's why we are called nurses."