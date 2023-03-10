Philadelphia officials release St. Patrick's Day Parade road closures, parking restrictions

The parade will take place on Sunday, March 12, at 11:15 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is back in full swing, which means another celebration of Irish dancers, marching bands, and lots of green.

Ahead of the event, the City of Philadelphia has announced road closures and parking information for travelers.

The parade will take place on Sunday, March 12, at 11:15 a.m.

The following information was released by the city on Friday:

Road Closures

All parade participants will enter at Schuylkill Avenue and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and assemble from 20th Street to 16th Street along John F. Kennedy Boulevard beginning at 9 a.m.

The parade will commence at 11:15 a.m., starting at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and proceeding eastbound on Market Street to Penn's Landing. The parade is scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m.

The following streets will be closed starting at 5:30 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12:

- Market Street between 6th Street and 5th Street

The following streets will be closed starting at 9 a.m. until approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12:

- John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th Street and 15th Street

- 20th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

- 19th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

- 18th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

- 17th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

- 16th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

- 15th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

The following streets will be closed starting at 10 a.m. (or earlier, depending on traffic conditions) until approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12:

- John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 15th Street and Juniper Street

- Juniper Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Market Street

- Market Street between Juniper Street and 2nd Street

- All cross streets on Market Street from 13th Street to 5th Street, between Chestnut Street and Arch Street

Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12:

- 1400-2000 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard

The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12:

- 5th Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street

- 6th Street between Chestnut Street and Race Street

- Race Street between 5th Street and 6th Street

- Market Street from Juniper Street to 2nd Street

Motorists must adhere to "Temporary No Parking" signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

Public Transportation

SEPTA Bus Routes 2, 4, 5, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 42, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 49, 57, 61, 124 and 125 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Center City area and Old City area beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 12 through approximately 7 p.m. Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page.

Regional Rail

Attendees utilizing Regional Rail Lines are strongly discouraged from carrying bags, backpacks, or satchels of any kind. All bags are subject to search, and therefore, the presence of bags could create delays in allowing attendees to enter the event. Attendees will not be permitted onto Regional Rail with cups or liquids of any kind.

Public Safety Information

Items NOT allowed along the route of the St. Patrick's Day Parade include:

- Weapons and contraband of any kind

- Fireworks or explosives

- Illegal or illicit substances of any kind

- Alcohol beverages (Open Container Law will be strictly enforced)

- Skateboards, motorized vehicles, or scooters (excluding motorized wheelchairs or similar equipment)

- Laser pointers

- Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) & drones of any kind

Attendees should never leave bags or other items unattended. In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity, or item (backpack, package, container, etc.), notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1.

Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

In addition, the public should expect congestion in the area. If you are attending the event, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.

For tips and general information about being prepared and ready at special events, read the Special Event Safety Guide before you attend.