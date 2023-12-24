Police: Man critically stabbed in Kensington

Authorities say the victim was leaving a convenience store when he was stabbed in his left side.

Philadelphia Police are investigating a stabbing in the Kensington section of the city.

Philadelphia Police are investigating a stabbing in the Kensington section of the city.

Philadelphia Police are investigating a stabbing in the Kensington section of the city.

Philadelphia Police are investigating a stabbing in the Kensington section of the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a stabbing in the Kensington section of the city.

It happened at Kensington & Somerset Streets around 12:15 a.m.

Authorities say the victim was leaving a convenience store when he was stabbed in his left side.

He was found lying on the sidewalk, and was rushed to Temple University Hospital.

He is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.