Teen arrested, charged after 18-year-old found stabbed in South Jersey park

Investigators say that the parties involved know of each other and say the stabbing was not random.

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teenager was arrested in South Jersey after an 18-year-old was stabbed on Friday.

Police say just after 6 p.m., officers were called to Childs-Kirk Memorial Park in Egg Harbor Township for reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, an 18-year-old was found with a stab wound in his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital where he continues recovering, authorities say.

An investigation led to the arrest of another teenager in this incident, according to police.

The teen was charged with multiple offenses related to an assault with a knife.

There is no word yet on the teen's age or identity.

Police say the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Investigators added that the parties involved know of each other and say the stabbing was not random.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the police.