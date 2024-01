Stabbing in hotel lobby at Delaware County Holiday Inn Express

A hotel lobby was the scene of a stabbing in Delaware County early Tuesday morning.

A hotel lobby was the scene of a stabbing in Delaware County early Tuesday morning.

A hotel lobby was the scene of a stabbing in Delaware County early Tuesday morning.

A hotel lobby was the scene of a stabbing in Delaware County early Tuesday morning.

TINICUM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A hotel lobby was the scene of a stabbing in Delaware County early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Holiday Inn Express in the 100-block of Taylor Avenue in Essington.

Police were spotted carrying out evidence just after 12:30 a.m.

Action News has reached out to the Tinicum Township police to find out more about the victim and whether there are any leads on a suspect.