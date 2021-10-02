Stabbing leaves a man dead in Queen Village

Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead.
Police say they were called to the 700 block of East Passyunk Avenue in the city's Queen Village section around 9 p.m. Friday.
Officers arrived on scene and found a 64-year-old man suffering stab wounds to his stomach.
Medics rushed the victim to the hospital where he died a short time later.
No arrests have been made.
