stabbing

Stabbing leaves a man dead in Queen Village

The Action Cam on scene shows police searching the 700 block of East Passyunk Avenue
EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate a deadly stabbing in Queen Village

Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of East Passyunk Avenue in the city's Queen Village section around 9 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 64-year-old man suffering stab wounds to his stomach.

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital where he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queen village (philadelphia)homicidestabbing
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man convicted for ex-girlfriend's murder at Montco train station
Trial begins for teen charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend 30 times
OH haunted house actor stabs boy, 11, while trying to scare him
Man, 28, stabbed to death near SEPTA station
TOP STORIES
Shooting leaves one dead outside of a South Philly Wawa
Police: suspect facing several charges for Logan shooting
Commissioner of top US women's soccer league resigns amid scandal
Man hit by an SUV in Minquadale, Delaware
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Officials: Woman, 58, critically injured after police involved crash
Sources: Philadelphia 76ers withhold $8.25M owed to Ben Simmons ami...
Show More
New Jersey gas tax drops by 8 cents per gallon
Philly trauma nurse reveals toll of gun violence
'I'm tired of the shootings': 3 Philly kids shot on eve of conference
More vaccination deadlines arrive, but some questions remain
Man killed in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
More TOP STORIES News