BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway into a stabbing at a Bucks County apartment complex.Police were called to the 3200 block of Hulmeville Road in Bensalem around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.Officers focused their investigation on a common area of The Courtyards at Bensalem.Police have not yet released the conditions of victims or any other details.