star wars

$1.5 million North Carolina home listing goes viral for Star Wars-themed movie theater

By Amber Rupinta
EMBED <>More Videos

$1.5M Raleigh home goes viral for Star Wars-themed movie theater

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A $1.5 million North Carolina home listing has gone viral for its incredible Star Wars-themed movie theater.

The four-bedroom seven-bathroom 8,759 square foot home in Raleigh is being called the Star Wars house online after pictures of the elaborate movie theater decked out in Star Wars and Star Trek memorabilia have been shared online.

As it turns out, the owner is a star and viral sensation herself -- 11-time Grammy award-winning artist Shirley Caesar.

"It's been a joy, it's been a joy," Caesar said.

She went viral herself a few years ago when her song, "Hold My Mule," was remixed into a Thanksgiving meme for Instagram's "U Name It Challenge."

"I'm shocked," Caesar said. "I thought greens, beans, potatoes, tomatoes but this, the Star Wars house, 'Wow!' that's all I can say!"

Caesar has lived in the home for more than 20 years and hopes to downsize. She hopes to find something near her church in Raleigh and counts the latest viral sensation as a blessing.

RELATED: Darth Vader home hits the market for $4.3M

"If anyone ever told me that a girl from Durham, N.C. would be able to witness all these things that God has been doing and I give God glory for that, I take none of that. God did it. God did it. So, I'm excited. Isn't it wonderful? And, I want my house to sell. Come get it!" she said, laughing.

Caesar hosts a Sunday show on Facebook and continues to sing. She is planning several concerts in fall 2021 and has a new album in the works.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estateraleighncwake countymovieshousingu.s. & worldstar warsreal estateotrc
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
Disney+ Celebrates Disney+ Day Worldwide
'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine
Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series
Disney+ Hallowstream 2021: See the full lineup
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News