Business

Starbucks expanding curbside pick-up service, will bring back Pumpkin Spice Latte

If you're one of the millions who include Starbucks in their morning routine, changes could be coming to your coffee run.

More Starbucks locations will have curbside pick-up, drive-thrus and mobile-only pick-up locations. More than 400 locations will close as the company undergoes restructuring plans during the pandemic.

In a company earnings call, Starbucks leaders also said the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back. A date for the popular drink's return has not been set.

More than 400 Starbucks locations will close as the company undergoes restructuring plans. The Seattle-based company said 97% of its company-operated stores around the world are now open, including 99% of stores in China and 96% in the U.S. CEO Kevin Johnson said quick pivots like adding curbside service have helped increase sales.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessstarbucksbusinesscoffee
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly community upset after exotic dancers hold event at park
New details revealed after woman found dead in trunk
Community remembers 18-year-old murdered in Abington Twp.
Philly school leaders to give more details on all-virtual plan
Collision sends tire into vehicle on Schuylkill Expressway: Police
Man, woman found dead inside N.J. home
Man stumbles into lobby after shooting outside Delco hotel: Police
Show More
Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin opts out of season
AccuWeather: Hot and Less Humid This Afternoon, Friday Downpours
Pa. health secretary responds to acts of LGBTQ harassment
Indoor dining restart delayed again in Philadelphia
Musikfest adds 5 nights of live music to lineup
More TOP STORIES News