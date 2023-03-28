Millville's Mike Trout, Tiger Woods team up to build professional golf course in Vineland

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The pros are bringing championship-style golf to South Jersey.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder and Millville native Mike Trout announced the construction of Trout National, the reserve, on Tuesday.

Golf legend Tiger Woods and his design team are helping with the project, which will feature a state of the art golf club with 18 holes, five-star lodging, a wedding chapel, and more.

Construction is already underway in Vineland, New Jersey.

"With their two names attached, they're synonymous with sports as a whole," said Michael Zerra, a head golf professional for the Eastlyn Golf Course. "For me, it's a winner all the way around."

The Eastlyn Golf Course has been planted in the Vineland community since the 1960s. Zerra says a professional course of this magnitude will be a great addition to the area.

"The draw that they'll bring is a wonderful thing," he noted.

Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci is thrilled about the project and what it could mean for the city.

He released a statement saying in part, "it will put Vineland on the map as an ecotourism destination for guests from around the country and even the world. Beyond supporting the club, itself, the increase in visitors it will bring will have a positive secondary effect on other Vineland businesses."

The club is expected to open to members in 2025.