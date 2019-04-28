State trooper escorts crash victim to prom

Pennsylvania State Trooper Michele Naab gave one teen a ride she'll never forget Saturday night.Naab went above and beyond to make sure a Spring-Ford High School senior's prom night wasn't ruined by a wreck.Alexandra Kuklentz was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 422.She was fine, but her car needed to be towed and she was worried it was going to take a while.Kuklentz told her friends to go on to the prom without her, not wanting to ruin their night.That's when Officer Naab came to the rescue and escorted her to the dance.