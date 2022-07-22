crash

Stolen SEPTA dump truck crashes into side of building in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

The impact was so powerful that the SEPTA maintenance vehicle broke into pieces.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a dump truck that crashed into the side of a building in Hunting Park on Friday was stolen.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on the 3700 block of Ridge Avenue.

The impact was so powerful that the SEPTA maintenance vehicle broke into pieces and a portion of the wall gave way.

Investigators have one person in custody.

He was rushed to the hospital. His name has not been released.

Police shut down part of Ridge for hours while crews cleared out the debris.
