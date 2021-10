THORNDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester County police say someone stole a police cruiser, then led officers on a chase Friday.Chopper 6 HD was over the 3700 block of Lincoln Highway in Thorndale, Pa.Police say the chase ended with a crash around noon.The accused thief fled down Lincoln Highway in a stolen Coatesville cruiser.The suspect was later arrested by police.Nobody was reportedly hurt in this incident.Authorities have not released any information on how the person managed to steal the cruiser in the first place.