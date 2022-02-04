Blank vaccination cards stolen from storage room inside Pennsylvania Hospital: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say an unknown number of blank vaccination cards and N95 masks were stolen from a Center City vaccine clinic.The cards and masks were located inside of a storage room inside Pennsylvania Hospital on South 8th Street.Police say all hospital staff members have access to the storage room, and there were no signs of forced entry."Safety and security are top priorities in all of our facilities. When this issue was discovered, we promptly reported it to the Philadelphia police and are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation," said a Penn Medicine spokesperson in a statement to Action News.Anyone with information on the stolen items is asked to contact Philadelphia police.