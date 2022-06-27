pride

The 2022 Stonewall Awards

Center City (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Gay News presented the 2022 Stonewall Awards honoring LGBTQ+ leaders at a brunch in Center City.

Action News Meteorologist Adam Joseph was the emcee for the event at the Arts Ballroom on Locust Street.

PGN Publisher Mark Segal created the event along with the late Jeff Guaracino, the former CEO of VISIT Philly. Guaracino died in 2021, but Segal was determined to carry out the event, and among the awards presented was the Jeff Guaracino Innovation and Spirit Award. This year Visit Philly was honored for its work in carrying out Jeff's legacy of showcasing the greatness of Philadelphia for all visitors, while shining a light on its rich LGBTQ Pride history, and making it an LGBTQ+ tourism destination.

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph received the the Pioneering Ally award for her decades of work supporting the LGBTQ+ community. She delivered a powerful speech about her years in New York during the height of the AIDS epidemic, watching gay men around her get sick and die all while being neglected by their own families, their churches, even the medical community.

Other honorees were:

Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender women in any state legislature.

Michael Hinson, President and CEO of SELFinc was the winner of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Andy Kucer of Students Run Philly was awarded the LGBTQ+ Youth Award.

Photographer HughE Dillon received the Equality Media Award.

Steven Carlino from The Tavern Group received the Business of the Year award.
