What's open, closed on Christmas Day 2023? What to know about pharmacies, grocery stores, and more

Check this list before heading out on Dec. 25.

If you're thinking about doing some shopping on Christmas Day 2023, keep in mind that the options of where you can go will be limited. Many retailers and grocery stores, including Aldi, Walmart and Costco, will be closed on Dec. 25. Here's what you need to know if you're planning to run any errands on Christmas this year.

Stores that are open on Christmas Day 2023

7-Eleven: Store hours vary by location

Circle K: Store hours vary by location

CVS: Store hours vary by location

Duane Reade: Store hours vary by location

Dunkin': Store hours vary by location

McDonald's: Store hours vary by location

Rite Aid: Store hours vary by location

Starbucks: Store hours vary by location

Walgreens: Store hours vary by location

Stores that will be closed on Christmas Day 2023

Aldi

Best Buy

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Food Lion

GAP

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

Kohl's

Kroger

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshall's

Nordstrom

Old Navy

PetCo

PetSmart

Publix

Sam's Club

Sprouts Farmers Market

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Other places that will close on Dec. 25

Banks are usually closed on Christmas, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

Post offices will be closed on Christmas Day, and the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail.

FedEx shipping locations will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24 and 25. UPS will also be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, although UPS Express Critical is still available, the company's website says.

The New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.