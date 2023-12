Eagles fall to the Arizona Cardinals 35-31 | Watch the Postgame Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is the Live Postgame Show, breaking down today's matchup between the Eagles and the Cardinals.

Kayla Santiago joins the team with Derrick Gunn, Seth Joyner, Mike Missanelli and Marc Farzetta to go over the Xs and Os, the O and D, and the ups and downs that just played out on the field.

Settle in for the show!