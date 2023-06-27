4 teens rescued after climbing on stormwater pipe at Jersey Shore

Officials say two adult males and two teenage females needed to be rescued.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials at the Jersey shore are warning people not to climb or swim near pipes or jetties after a rescue was made over the weekend.

Connor Gallagher was one of the lifeguards on call on Sunday evening in Wildwood, waiting for any emergency calls at beach patrol headquarters.

"At 7:20 p.m., we received a 911 call from the dispatcher that there were people on Leaming Avenue on the pipe," said Gallagher.

"There were three people that had walked out on the pipe and there was a fourth that had fallen off and she was in the water being held by someone who was on the pipe," said Gallagher. "They were definitely upset and panicked a little bit because the current, the water was so - the tide was up so the water was deep by the pipe and they couldn't touch."

Connor and a fellow lifeguard drove to Leaming Avenue and used paddle boards to bring them to shore.

They were treated on the scene by the fire department for scrapes and bruises.

Officials say you should never climb on or swim near these pipes, which carry stormwater out into the ocean.

"They have sharp barnacles or nuts and bolts on them and rip currents tend to develop around anything that juts out into the water like an outfall line or a jetty," said Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks.

Nearby, signs say to stay away, and their poles got a fresh coat of paint on Tuesday.

Stocks says getting too close to them could be deadly.

"The current can be strong enough to pull you under," said Stocks. "And if you go under the object there's a chance that your bathing suit could get hung up or you could get stuck."

This incident happened two hours after lifeguards went off duty for the day.

Lifeguards - when on duty - will help keep people out of dangerous situations.

Officials say it's another reminder to only swim when lifeguards are on duty, stressing that the guards on call after hours are only meant to assist in an emergency.