Stormy Daniels speaks to Manhattan DA in Trump payment probe

Michael Cohen is set to testify again in the probe against Former President Donald Trump.

NEW YORK -- Stormy Daniels met with prosecutors Wednesday at the request of the Manhattan district attorney's office, her attorney said in a tweet, as the office continues its ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's role in a hush money payment made to her near the end of the 2016 presidential campaign.

"Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed," her attorney, Clark Brewster, wrote in the tweet.

The video in the media player is form a previous report.



Daniels met with prosecutors but a source familiar with the investigation declined to confirm to ABC News whether it was in person.

A spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, paid $130,000 to Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign to keep her quiet about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump. The former president has denied the affair and his attorneys have framed the funds as an extortion payment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is mulling whether to charge Trump with falsifying business records, after the Trump Organization allegedly reimbursed Cohen for the payment then logged the reimbursement as a legal expense, sources have told ABC News.

"Thank you to my amazing attorney ... for helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice," Daniels wrote in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.