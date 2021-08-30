Delaware County English teacher helps former student's family evacuate Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN: An English teacher, a US citizen trapped in Afghanistan and a social media post. The incredible journey of how a Strath Haven High teacher helped evacuate his former student…all by accident. Full story at 5 on @6abc pic.twitter.com/SoebY1wW0d — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) August 30, 2021

WALLINGFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As hundreds of Afghan evacuees touch down in Philadelphia, Amir Sidiqi counts himself as one of the lucky ones."There were no flights available. The roads weren't an option. You could just feel like you were getting caged in basically," he said.Sidiqi is an American citizen and a graduate of Strath Haven High School in Delaware County. He was living in Afghanistan for the last 11 years as a contractor for the U.S. Army. Then, Kabul fell to the Taliban and he was trapped."Everything had completely changed," said Sadiqi. "The whole city. All the lights were out, nobody was out on the street. It was a haunted house."Sidiqi, his wife and his 2-year-old daughter began their harrowing journey to the airport. He said they got stuck at the gate and were refused entry."I was screaming at the top of my lungs because I was holding my child and we were out in the dirt next to the flight line," he said. "Thousands of people were behind us.""There were a pile of dead bodies over here and another person getting compression with blood coming out," said Sidiqi.Thousands of miles away in Wallingford was Kevin Haney, Sidiqi's former 9th grade English teacher at Strath Haven High School. They remained in contact over the years."I reached out to him and asked if there was anything I could do on my end," said Haney. "Amir responded with something kind of haunting and said, 'If you're a man of God, pray.'"Haney posted on social media, asking for more prayers to get Amir and his family out of Afghanistan.Haney's childhood friend saw the post and as luck would have it, he was a Department of Defense official based in Kabul. That friend was able to get Sidiqi's family safely into the airport."I just feel like the universe lined itself perfectly to get my buddy out of there and his daughter," said Haney. "So for me, it's still overwhelming."Sidiqi said the real story is about the servicemen and women who helped him and countless others to safety."The selflessness, the painstaking hours," said Sidiqi. "The sheer will and the power of the American spirit that was there, that is what should be the focus of this."Haney and Sidiqi said they later found out that the Air Force pilot who flew out Sidiqi and his family was also a Strath Haven High School graduate.