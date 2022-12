Fire erupts in Strawberry Mansion church

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a church in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

It broke out right around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Starlight Holiness Church on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find flames rising from the exterior of the three-story church.

It took them about half an hour to gain the upper hand.

No one was hurt.