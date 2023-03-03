A unique partnership is teaching a group of high school culinary students life lessons both inside and outside of the kitchen.

Strawberry Mansion High School students team up with nonprofit to help end food insecurity

And it starts one menu at a time, with juniors and seniors at Strawberry Mansion High feeding their communities.

"We're trying to solve a problem in the community with culinary arts," said Culinary Arts teacher Tim McClain. "We're on a mission to end food insecurity, so we're connecting to something that's bigger than ourselves."

It's all through a partnership born about a year ago with Bebashi, a nonprofit that runs a food pantry in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood.

Bebashi provides the food and Strawberry Mansion High School students cook the meals. The nonprofit then distributes them meals.

"I like the idea of partnering with a high school, and involved with their academic enrichment. It's so much more gratifying with us," said Janice Tosto, Hunger Relief Supervisor for Bebashi.

The menu ranges from braised beef to jerk chicken platters, with sides and a desert.

For Strawberry Mansion senior Shahdyah Merritt, it's a peek into the real world, but also a chance to serve.

"It makes me feel good that I can give out to the community during a time like this with all the gun stuff," she said.