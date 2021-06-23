Philly police release video of suspects wanted in deaths of 2 from South Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10824505" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police have released video of multiple suspects wanted in the shooting deaths of two people found inside a vehicle in the city's Strawberry Mansion section last week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released video of multiple suspects wanted in the shooting deaths of two people found inside a vehicle in the city's Strawberry Mansion section last week.It happened on the 2700 block of West Huntingdon Street on June 14 around 9:30 p.m.That's when, police say, 34-year-old Stephanie Coccaro of Vineland, NJ, and 38-year-old William Dean of Richland, NJ, were both found dead from gunshot wounds to the head.On Wednesday, police released video showing a black Nissan pull up and then three suspects fleeing the vehicle. Police say the victims were also inside the car."We do believe that they pulled up to the location with the suspects already inside of the vehicle in the rear passenger seats of the car," said Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish.Police say after the three suspects fled, one of the individuals wearing a black hooded sweatshirt came back to the scene to pick up what may have been a cell phone. The suspect is then picked up by another vehicle before fleeing the scene.The victims were later found dead the next day.No arrests have made at this time.Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.