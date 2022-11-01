Street Road closed in Bensalem due to hazardous materials incident; drivers asked to avoid area

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A portion of Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County is closed in both directions due to a hazardous materials incident.
According to officials, the incident occurred at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Street Road and Kingston Way
Street Road between Kingston Way and Route 1 North, will be shut down until further notice, officials said.
In a tweet, officials said crews are operating at the scene of a hazardous materials incident.
Due to the incident, the Pennsylvania Turnpike exit at Street Road is also closed.