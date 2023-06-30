Supreme Court to release decision on whether Biden administration can forgive student debt for 43M

The justices will issue decisions at 10 a.m. ET to finish the term. Stream special coverage here.

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Friday will hand down its final opinions of the term, including the highly-anticipated decision on student loan forgiveness.

The justices will issue decisions at 10 a.m. ET to finish the term it began back in October. Three cases remain out of the 59 argued.

Their rulings will decide the fate of tens of millions of Americans with federal student loans.

On Friday, the court will also release its decision on 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, which will have a major impact on free speech rights and LGBTQ+ protections.

Here's a closer look at the challenge to President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan:

How Biden's student debt relief plan landed before the Supreme Court

Nearly three years ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced people from jobs, businesses shuttered and the Trump administration attempted to stave off economic turmoil, White House officials made the decision to temporarily pause all student loan repayments without penalty and accruing interest.

But that temporary pause, which has been extended eight times since, has proven to be far more permanent than intended. And how to move forward out of the pause has become such a politically fraught topic that landed at the Supreme Court.

President Joe Biden, who campaigned on forgiving up to $10,000 per borrower during his 2020 campaign, and was under growing pressure to both deliver on his promise and lift the payment pause, in late August finally announced that he would do so.

The plan was to invoke emergency powers because of economic hardship endured from the pandemic and forgive $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers who made less than $125,000, or $250,000 as a married couple, and up to $20,000 for borrowers who had also received Pell grants while they were in school. (A Pell grant is a small government grant for low-income families.)

Up to 95% of borrowers would have some amount of debt canceled, the White House said.

In part, the White House billed it as a carrot to ease Americans back into loan repayments that they'd been exempt from for nearly three years. Department of Education officials cited data that borrower default rates have gone up twenty-fold following natural disasters in the past, arguing that the debt relief after the pandemic was supposed to avoid a historically large increase in delinquency and defaults.

But a month later, lawsuits from conservative groups that opposed debt relief started taking hold -- and chipping away at the program.

In late September, a cohort of six Republican states sued the Department of Education for the plan: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina. The attorneys general argued that it exceeded the administration's authority, unfairly excluded Americans who won't receive debt relief or never took out loans and, chiefly, that certain loan servicers would lose revenue because of it. Another court case in Texas, brought by the conservative Job Creators Network Foundation, also took aim at the plan.

Biden, who was in the midst of campaigning for the midterm elections, maintained that the program was legal and would prevail. At the same time, millions of Americans applied for the relief through the Department of Education's website, proving its popularity.

"As soon as I announced my administration's plan on student debt, they started attacking it, saying all kinds of things. Their outrage is wrong and it's hypocritical," Biden said about Republicans at an October rally at Delaware State University. "We're not letting them get away with it."

"I'm completely confident my plan is legal," Biden reiterated in a video on Twitter in late November.

But while early court cases against the program were thrown out for lack of standing -- that is, for lack of someone or some entity showing they were harmed by it -- the subsequent challenges from the GOP were more successful.

Three Republican-appointed judges on the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the GOP argument that Missouri would be harmed because a state-created company called MOHELA, which manages student loans, would lose money if debts were canceled. The attorneys argued that if Biden's student loan program decreased revenue for MOHELA, it would then cut into Missouri's own budget for public colleges and universities.

The application for debt relief was shut down shortly after, in mid-November -- despite confidence from the White House and legal experts who argued that there was still no legal standing for those who opposed the plan, even if they disagreed with it politically, because MOHELA wasn't strongly tied to the state of Missouri.

The Biden administration brought that argument to the Supreme Court a week after the application shut down.

By that point, 26 million borrowers had already applied and 16 million were approved for cancellation, but no debt relief had been discharged.

Arguments were set for Feb. 28, on an expedited timeline.

As the administration prepared for the case, Biden announced the eighth and final extension of the payment pause, reassuring borrowers that payments would not begin again until the fate of the program is decided, rather than on Jan. 1, as originally planned.

Student loan payments are now expected to resume either 60 days after the Supreme Court issues a decision on the relief program, or 60 days after June 30 -- whichever comes first.

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.