tropical weather

Subtropical Storm Theta becomes record-breaking 29th named storm in 2020 Atlantic season

Subtropical Storm Theta formed in the northeast Atlantic Monday evening, breaking the record for most named storms in an Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Theta developed in the northeast Atlantic after 10 p.m.

Theta is the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It breaks the single season record for most named storms previously held by the 2005 hurricane season.

The subtropical storm is moving east at 15 mph.

Theta currently has wind gusts up to 65 mph and is located 995 miles southwest of the Azores.



Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys Monday after striking Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical weatheroceansweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL WEATHER
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
3 dead as Zeta bringing gusty winds, heavy rain to southeast
Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages
Remains of Hurricane Zeta to bring soaking rain to Philly area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for gruesome murder of Philadelphia transgender woman
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
Trump campaign sues to block Pa. election result
Biden pleads 'wear a mask' as COVID-19 cases climb
How likely is it that voter fraud occurred in Pa.?
Bucks County business owner takes pay cut to keep employees on payroll
3 dozen new COVID-19 cases reported in one South Jersey school district
Show More
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
Gov. Murphy imposes new COVID-19 restrictions: Everything you should know
COVID-19 cases in Pa. up more than 70% in the past 2 weeks
Heavy smoke billows from mulch fire in South Jersey
With all eyes on Wilmington following the election, locals hope it boosts economy
More TOP STORIES News