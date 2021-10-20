education

Upper Darby mayor makes $2.5M commitment to support Summer Stage arts program

"I think it sounds wonderful," said Harry Dietzler, who has overseen the program since it was created 46 years ago.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor makes $2.5M commitment to support Summer Stage arts program

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the ongoing effort to save Upper Darby's renowned Summer Stage arts program, Mayor Barbarann Keffer has raised the ante, offering to make a $2.5 million commitment that ensures its future for the next 10 years.

"The program was never in jeopardy, we are funding it. So I think that this proposal will alleviate a lot of people's fears about the future of the program," said Keffer.

"I think it sounds wonderful," said Harry Dietzler, who has overseen the program since it was created 46 years ago.

But he now plans to retire and wants to put it in the hands of the nonprofit, Upper Darby Arts and Education Foundation.

"I have wonderful people that are gonna take over for me and I will guide them and pass it on to them, and definitely be a part of it for many, many years to come," said Dietzler.

SEE ALSO: Upper Darby Summer Stage fights to keep theater arts alive despite battle with township
EMBED More News Videos

Upper Darby Summer Stage, a popular theatre arts program, likes to credit providing live entertainment to the community. But there is drama taking place behind the scenes.



The mayor says she's willing to allow the foundation to have control of the program in terms of content, personnel and day-to-day operations, but she wants it to remain a township program.

"The foundation can have a role, we would like them to. Harry is welcomed to stay with the foundation and lead the program, but it will remain a township program," said Mayor Keffer.

The mayor wants the township and its partner, the Upper Darby School District, to each have two to three members on the foundation's 15 member board. But the foundation is not ready to give up that many seats.

"The foundation is thrilled to be a part of this, they have a concern that it remains independent. So we welcome a representative from the township and the district," said Dietzler.

As negotiations continued, news that the township was committing to making a $2.5 million investment was a big sigh of relief.

"To know that this money is being put out there for our program is just something. It's just so encouraging. I'm just so happy," said teenager Kenny Bruce.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper darby townshippennsylvanialive musiceducationschoolcommunitystudents
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Disney surprises principal with trip of a lifetime
Longtime Houston music teacher honored by CMA foundation
Teachers honored by country music world
Bucks County Christian school dealing with COVID outbreak
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News