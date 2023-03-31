WATCH LIVE

Man abducted by armed suspects in Philadelphia's Summerdale section: Police

Investigators said they are now trying to track the victim's cell phone.

Friday, March 31, 2023 10:20AM
According to investigators, two armed men forced the unidentified man into a vehicle near the 900 block of East Godfrey Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia's Summerdale section are investigating the abduction of a man.

According to investigators, two armed men forced the unidentified man into a vehicle near the 900 block of East Godfrey Avenue at about 2:30 a.m.

The men then took off.

The suspects were wearing dark, hooded sweatshirts and were armed with handguns, police said.

Police said the suspects are driving a black Ford Explorer.

Investigators are now trying to track the victim's cell phone.

