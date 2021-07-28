caught on video

Woman caught on racist tirade in New Jersey hotel to be held until trial

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman caught on racist tirade in NJ hotel to be held until trial

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey woman who was caught on video going on a racist rant inside a Burlington County hotel will stay in jail until her September trial.

Forty-six-year-old Elizabeth Trzeciak, of South River, was arrested after she was caught on camera screaming slurs at the front desk clerk of the Motel 8 in Mount Laurel.

She showed up at the front desk around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, yelling at the front desk clerk and using the n-word multiple times.

"Look, you ***** give me a call, Black man. Give me a call," she yells.

EMBED More News Videos

A New Jersey woman is facing charges after a tirade of racial slurs was caught on video at a Super 8 hotel in Mount Laurel.



About 30 seconds into the recording she throws an artificial plant and a container of sanitizer before storming off.

The man recording the video is a 21-year-old employee.



Mount Laurel police say initially Trzeciak, who was staying in a neighboring hotel, seemed intoxicated and was released to a family member.

But when the video surfaced later, police charged her with bias intimidation, simple assault and harassment.

This incident came on the heels of another bias incident earlier this month, also in Mount Laurel.

Protestors showed up at the home of Edward Cagney Matthews, who was arrested after a racist tirade toward a neighbor was captured on video.

EMBED More News Videos

A judge ruled that Edward Mathews, the New Jersey man locked up after being caught in a racist viral video, will stay in jail until his trial.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mt. laurelracismcaught on video
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
Officer under investigation after video of confrontation surfaces
NJ man caught in racist tirade now facing nearly 2 dozen charges
Del. NAACP wants police chief to step down after controversial arrest
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News