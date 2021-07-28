Woman caught on racist tirade in New Jersey hotel to be held until trial

Forty-six-year-old Elizabeth Trzeciak, of South River, was arrested after she was caught on camera screaming slurs at the front desk clerk of the Motel 8 in Mount Laurel.
She showed up at the front desk around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, yelling at the front desk clerk and using the n-word multiple times.
"Look, you ***** give me a call, Black man. Give me a call," she yells.
About 30 seconds into the recording she throws an artificial plant and a container of sanitizer before storming off.
The man recording the video is a 21-year-old employee.
Mount Laurel police say initially Trzeciak, who was staying in a neighboring hotel, seemed intoxicated and was released to a family member.
But when the video surfaced later, police charged her with bias intimidation, simple assault and harassment.
This incident came on the heels of another bias incident earlier this month, also in Mount Laurel.
Protestors showed up at the home of Edward Cagney Matthews, who was arrested after a racist tirade toward a neighbor was captured on video.