Super Bowl 57 betting underway in Atlantic City, New Jersey

At Hard Rock Atlantic City, the Eagles' playoff appearances have driven up sports book bets by about 30%.

Sportsbook managers in Atlantic City have been working overtime since Sunday night, watching the point spread between the Eagles and the Chiefs.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Sportsbook managers in Atlantic City, New Jersey have been working overtime since Sunday night, watching the point spread between the Eagles and the Chiefs.

"When the first line came out across the market it had the Chiefs being favored to win by two and a half points," said Butch Buchanico, Director of Sportsbook Operations at Hard Rock Atlantic City. "The unprecedented part about it is, within a half an hour, it went the other way."

The Eagles are now the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

At Hard Rock Atlantic City, the Eagles' playoff appearances have driven up sportsbook bets by about 30%.

And as people look forward to the big game, there's much more to bet on than the final score.

"The length of the national anthem, how many fumbles the team's going to have, who's going to score first," said Buchanico.

RELATED: Headed to the Super Bowl? Beware of these scams

According to the American Gaming Association, last year was a record year for Super Bowl bets. An estimated $7.61 billion was wagered in the U.S., up 78% from the year before.

And that number is expected to climb even higher in 2023, as Kansas, Maryland and Ohio have all launched legal sports betting in the last year.

The last time the birds were in the Super Bowl in 2018, sports betting wasn't legal in New Jersey.

In June of that year, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation allowing sports betting at New Jersey's casinos and racetracks.

"It just creates engagement throughout the entire game that really elevates the sport as a whole," said Patrick Glose, director of Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

Ocean Casino started seeing bets come into its sportsbook on Monday, and staff members are now crunching statistics as they come up with an extensive list of wagers.

"The Super Bowl is kind of that quintessential moment that epitomizes- what is sports betting? Quite frankly, the Super Bowl is our Super Bowl," said Glose.

Ocean's sportsbook plans to have over 1,000 individual bet offerings for the Super Bowl, allowing people to bet on their favorite player and how they'll do throughout the game.

Those full lists of prop bets should be out later this week.