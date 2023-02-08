'All hands on deck': Philadelphia police preparing for Super Bowl crowds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are not only drawing on neighboring municipalities for backup Sunday night during the Super Bowl festivities, but they're also employing simple technology like PA systems to let the crowds know when it's time to go home.

The Eagles NFC celebrations got pretty wild at Frankford and Cottman avenues, but there were no major incidents.

Now police are preparing to see city streets filled once again following the Super Bowl.

"How do we provide an environment where we let everyone have a good time and do it safely?" said Philadelphia Police's Homeland Security and Special Events Bureau Chief Inspector Michael Cram.

He says Sunday is an "all hands" call for officers.

"If you can work, you're working. All days off are canceled, shifts extended to 12 hours," he said.

Philadelphia police will be joined by the Delaware County Major Incident Response Team, which is made up of 100 officers.

"They're pulled from the 40+ municipalities in Delaware County. Every officer is trained in field force," says Chief Ken Coalson with the Chester Township Police Department.

All eyes will be on the crowds with a focus on public safety.

"When the alcohol starts ending the good judgment and turning it into bad, it's easy to see. We didn't see any of that on Sunday night. Sunday night was a great crowd," said Chief Inspector Cram.

The Philadelphia Streets Department also plays a major role. Police will let everyone "have the street" on Sunday night. Sanitation is using their trucks as blockers to protect revelers.

"At any time we can work up to 40 to 50 trucks, whatever is requested by the Police Department and Office of Homeland security," said Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams.

Pennsylvania state police will also assist in cracking down on any impaired driving after Sunday's game.