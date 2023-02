Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes history at Super Bowl 57

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made history at Super Bowl 57.

According to the NFL, Hurts joins Jim McMahon (SB XX) as the only quarterbacks ever with multiple rushing touchdowns in a single Super Bowl.

Hurts also became the first player ever with two-plus rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass in a single Super Bowl.

