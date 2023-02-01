You can order Mattel's Eagles Little People collectible, you'll only get it if Birds win Super Bowl

Eagles fans can get their hands on this new collectible - but only if the team wins the Super Bowl.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans can get their hands on a new collectible - but only if the team wins the Super Bowl.

Mattel is creating Fisher-Price Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions sets.

The Eagles set features Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Fletcher Cox.

For the Chiefs, the collection has Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones figurines.

Mattel will only make the set of the winning team, and those who ordered the other set will get a refund.

The Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions set is available now for preorder at mattelcreations.com/lpcnfl.

Orders ship on or before Aug. 31.