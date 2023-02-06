'Touchdown for Kids' Health': Eagles fans can support the team while raising funds for CHOP

Children's Mercy Kansas City has raised over $42,000. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has raised over $17,000.

Super Bowl bound! Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, Devan Kaney and Mike Missanelli break down the Eagles' NFC title win.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans - you can show your support for your team while also raising money for a great cause.

The children's hospitals of the two Super Bowl teams are in a friendly competition of their own as everyone counts down to the big game.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Children's Mercy Kansas City have teamed up for the "Touchdown for Kids' Health Fan Challenge."

Eagles and Chiefs fans are encouraged to go to touchdownkidshealth.org and vote for their team by making a donation to their city's children's hospital.

Football fans can show their team spirit and help raise funds for their local children's hospital at the same time.

Each hospital has set a goal to raise $15,000.

As of Monday, Feb. 6, both hospitals have surpassed their goal. However, now it's about winning the friendly competition.

Children's Mercy Kansas City has raised over $42,000. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has raised over $17,000.

The donations to each hospital will support children's heart research in honor of February's Heart Month and Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills' safety who suffered cardiac arrest on the field on Jan. 2.

The fundraiser runs until 3 a.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 13.