Philadelphia Eagles 'happy to be here', but well aware of task at hand vs. Andy Reid, Kansas City

Jalen Hurts and the Birds are taking in the moment, but well aware of the task at hand vs. the experienced Chiefs.

Glendale, Ariz. (WPVI) -- For the second time since 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles will be playing in the Super Bowl.

The Birds are taking in the moment in Glendale, but staying focused on their season-long goal of delivering another Lombardi to Philadelphia.

Ducis Rodgers shares the Eagles' mentality going into Sunday's final game in this week's Sports Flash.