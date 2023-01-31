Eagles fans are ready to cheer on the birds in Super Bowl LVII

Eagles fans are ready to cheer on the birds in Super Bowl LVII.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans are ready to cheer on the birds in Super Bowl LVII.

A brother and sister duo in Conshohocken are flying high ahead of the Eagles super bowl match-up.

Jade Lovelace shared these photos with Action News of 8-year-old, Mecca, and 6-month-old, DJ.

Mom says they love cheering on the Eagles together.

9-month-old Alexander Brady, from Feasterville-Trevose is pumped up for the birds.

Alexander's aunt, Peg Lawson, shared video of the animated little guy practicing with his football to the Eagles fight song.

To submit your photos and video, go to 6abc.com/share