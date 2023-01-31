WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia Eagles

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 6:34PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans are ready to cheer on the birds in Super Bowl LVII.

A brother and sister duo in Conshohocken are flying high ahead of the Eagles super bowl match-up.

Jade Lovelace shared these photos with Action News of 8-year-old, Mecca, and 6-month-old, DJ.

Mom says they love cheering on the Eagles together.

9-month-old Alexander Brady, from Feasterville-Trevose is pumped up for the birds.

Alexander's aunt, Peg Lawson, shared video of the animated little guy practicing with his football to the Eagles fight song.

