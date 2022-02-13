Super Bowl

Food industry gears up for a busy Super Bowl Sunday

At Delores Deli on 2nd street, owner Peter Miglino spent the morning preparing 20 hoagie trays.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Food industry gears up for a busy Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The big game means a big day for a lot of folks in the food industry, who are looking forward to serving hungry football fans.

At Delores Deli on 2nd street, owner Peter Miglino spent the morning preparing 20 hoagie trays, their most in demand order for the game.

"From chicken cutlet, to veggie hoagies, to anything under the sun, we have it here, we make it happen," he said.

He doesn't mind the rush either. Two years into the pandemic, he's come to appreciate busy days at work.

"It's been hard, but you know. It's important that little businesses like this keep going. No matter how long it may take for you to get your sandwich, we're going to make it happen, just bear with us," he said.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest days of the year for the food industry. At Bernie's Pretzel Bakery in Aldan, the staff is baking up a storm.

"We'll probably have about 2,000 extra pretzels on top of the 6,000 that we normally do daily and then we'll have about 50 extra party trays," said Michaela Stewart, the owner.

She says she's ready for a fun day. While nothing will compare to the Eagles Super Bowl a few years ago, at least the Cowboys aren't in this game either.

"I know that I live in Eagles country here, and every time I drive to work, I get the finger, crossing the ben franklin bridge everyday in my cowboys one car," said John Belli, a Cowboys fan living in Cherry Hill.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiasuper bowl
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL
What you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday
Shoppers weigh inflation costs ahead of Super Bowl weekend
Local businesses serve up game-dishes for Super Bowl weekend
Show us your Super Bowl setup!
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Colder, Light Snow
Police investigate double homicide in Kingsessing
Man in critical condition after being shot outside convenience store
Super Bowl LVI has many Philadelphia area connections
Police investigate several reports of hateful graffiti in Wilmington
What you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday
1 hospitalized following shooting in East Lansdowne
Show More
Police: Large group of teens causes disruption in Center City
Man shot in the back of the head in West Philadelphia
Several thousand dollars, car stolen during home invasion
Residents take advantage of warm weather ahead of expected snow
Officials hold vigil to remember Philly police officer killed in 2009
More TOP STORIES News