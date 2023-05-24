Philadelphia leader discusses 5-year plan to enhance city-wide education

Leaders say the focus must be on raising student performance, attendance, and graduation rates.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After nearly a year in his role as Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, Dr. Tony Watlington says he has a goal.

"Position our school district to be the fastest improving large school district in the country," said Dr. Watlington.

There is much room for improvement, one study shows.

The School Progress Report on Education and Equality shows 34% of 3rd to 8th-grade students met English standards last year, and 17% met math standards.

"We want to dropout rate to go down. And graduation rates go up," said Dr. Watlington.

On Thursday, Dr. Watlington will present a five-year, five-point plan to the school board for review.

"I think we need to dream bigger and have a vision," he says.

That vision starts with safe schools.

Dr. Watlington says officials will invest in 150 additional cameras at schools. The district will increase its before and after-school supervision with "safe corridors" and "safe path" programs, which help students get to and from school with adult escorts.

As for improving environmental safety, 57% of schools don't have adequate air conditioning.

Dr. Watlington stated that asbestos remediation will be a more long-term fix.

"To upgrade all of our school buildings, according to a 2017 report, would be $7.8 billion," he said.

The superintendent's plan also includes paid parent ambassadors at schools and re-starting the Parent University Program.

That program educates parents on how to help their children achieve academic success at home.

Dr. Watlington says the district needs to remain competitive by offering monetary incentives to retain teachers and staff.

His plan also proposes a pilot program for year-round learning in 10 schools.

"I want parents and school communities to choose to opt in. Because we're willing to spend the additional resources to help accelerate achievement," says Dr. Watlington.

Dr. Watlington says the focus must be on raising student performance, attendance, and graduation rates.

"Purchase the best reading, math, and science curriculum for our schools. I've been told we haven't purchased science curriculum in 20 years in our school district," he said.

As for the budget, this year it stands near $4.5 billion. A judge recently ruled Pennsylvania's school funding system as unconstitutional, leaving lower-income areas underfunded.

Dr. Watlington will be pushing for additional funding to make these goals a reality.

"It will cost us more money, we're going to ask for more dollars and be responsible to show our legislators the specific return on investment," he said.

Dr. Watlington is expected to present the entirety of the five-year plan to the School Board on Thursday afternoon.