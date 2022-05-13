Where do candidates for Senate in Pennsylvania stand on abortion rights?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The leak earlier this month that indicated the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe. vs. Wade ruling, which guarantees a woman's right to have an abortion, has caused shockwaves throughout the political landscape.Though no official ruling has been made by the high court, even the implication that Roe could fall has made abortion a major campaign issue this primary season.That's because any future decisions about abortion access in the United States could be made by lawmakers in Washington.As Pennsylvanians head to the polls for next week's primary, here's a look at where the candidates for the state's open Senate seat stand: