Suspect allegedly acted out 'The Butterfly Effect' in Connecticut student stabbings

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WPVI) -- A college student in Connecticut is accused of stabbing two students at the University of Hartford.Police say Jake Wascher was working on a group project with a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old.Detectives say that's when Wascher stabbed both men in the chest and back while acting out a scene from the movie "The Butterfly Effect."First responders rushed one victim into surgery in critical condition.Doctors expect the second victim to survive.Wascher is charged with attempted murder.The University of Hartford released a statement saying:"The University of Hartford campus community is deeply saddened by the serious incident involving the assault of two students on campus this afternoon. The injured students were immediately transported to area hospitals for treatment and law enforcement secured campus. A third student was located off-campus and has been taken into police custody. Our thoughts are with these students and their families during this difficult time.While there is no ongoing threat to campus, we recognize that this isolated incident is frightening and unsettling. The University will provide counseling services to members of our campus community in need of support or assistance.The University will continue to work closely with the Hartford Police Department in their ongoing investigation."