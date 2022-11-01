Fourth suspect in custody following deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School

Police are still searching for 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, who is charged with murder in the case.

Troy Fletcher is charged with murder and related offenses in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last month, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have taken a fourth suspect into custody following the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School.

According to a tweet from Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, a 16-year-old male suspect was taken into custody and was being processed on Tuesday afternoon.

The teen name's has not yet been released.

This is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the deadly September 27 shooting.

Police are still searching for 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, who is charged with murder in the case.

Burney-Thorn is 6'3" and weighs about 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 2900 block of Bambrey Street in Philadelphia.

The teen should be considered armed and dangerous.

Dayron Burney-Thorn

Three other suspects have been arrested in connection with the ambush.

Troy Fletcher, 15, surrendered to Homicide Detectives last month. Yaaseen Bivins, 21, and Zyhied Jones, 17, were also arrested last month.

The fatal shooting happened on September 27 around 4:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

The shooting killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pa. and left four other teenagers wounded.

Elizalde was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough.

Police have said Elizalde is not believed to have been one of the intended targets.

According to investigators, the suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of the SUV and firing more than 60 shots.

Between the original reward of $45,000 and the new U.S. Marshals Service cash reward, $50,000 is up for grabs for the arrest and conviction of Burney-Thorn.