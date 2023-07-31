Bucks County police search for 2 suspects in 7-Eleven armed robbery

Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in identifying two armed robbers who targeted a 7-Eleven early Sunday morning.

It happened at the convenience store on Street Road in Upper Southampton Township at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Police said the suspects used a black semi-automatic handgun during the robbery.

Authorities believe the suspects are also responsible for holding up another 7-Eleven in Montgomery Township about an hour earlier.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a grey stripe down each leg, dark sneakers with white near the sole, a face covering, sunglasses, high-visibility yellow gloves, and using a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a man wearing a navy-colored Reebok hooded sweatshirt with a triangular design, black pants with assorted decorations, eyeglasses, a face covering, and grey gloves.

Anyone with information on either of these suspects is asked to call police.