Suspect sought after releasing bedbugs in Pennsylvania Walmart

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Central Pennsylvania are looking for the person who tried to infest a Walmart with bedbugs.A manager at the store in Washington Township found a closed pill bottle with live bugs in it inside a boy's jacket last week.An employee soon discovered a second closed pill bottle with dead bugs inside in the men's changing rooms.Several live bugs were also spotted crawling around the same area.A pest management company was called in to get rid of the parasites.Police say they sent the bottles to a forensic lab for fingerprint processing.