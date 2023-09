Suspect sought in hit and run in Hunting Park

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she is in critical but stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for the driver who injured a woman in a hit and run.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on the 3800 block of North 2nd Street in Hunting Park.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a black Chevy Malibu last seen heading north on 2nd Street.